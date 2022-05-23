The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee saw massive crowds over the weekend, with two incidents reported to emergency services.
There is currently limited information on both incidents. The first occurred on Sunday and involved a golf cart striking an individual.
"It appears one of the garbage collecting golf carts inadvertently rolled back down a small embankment, striking a person," Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Lt. Greg Stark told the Enterprise on Monday.
The injured person was transported via air ambulance for treatment.
The second incident involved a minor collision in the fairgrounds parking lot. One of the drivers was arrested after allegedly using bear pepper spray on "the other occupant," Stark reports.
Later, the sheriff's office released the following statement:
"On May 22, 2022, at about 11:45 AM, deputies arrived at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds to prepare for their shift providing security for the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee. Calaveras County Bike Team Deputies were advised of a physical altercation associated with a vehicle accident at the South Entrance to the fairgrounds and rushed to the location to provide assistance and initiate an investigation.
"Upon arrival, deputies began collecting witness statements and were quickly directed to suspect Bryan Keith Cognetti, age 48, of Sonora. According to witnesses on scene, suspect Cognetti, was responsible for causing the accident due to his reckless driving.
"The South Entrance to the fairgrounds has two lanes that lead to parking attendants. Suspect Cognetti was upset that his traffic lane was not moving as fast as the other and began yelling at a vehicle that passed in the lane next to him. While yelling at the vehicle, he allowed his vehicle to collide with a vehicle directly in front of him. Suspect Congnetti exited his vehicle and ran up to the vehicle that had passed him in the other lane. He then punched the vehicle, causing damage, and returned to his vehicle. The vehicle owner involved in the collision attempted to obtain information and exchange insurance providers however, suspect Cognetti refused and initiated a verbal argument.
"As he was yelling at the other driver, Suspect Cognetti went to his vehicle and retrieved a canister of bear spray and a knife (bear spray can have more than six times as much spray as regular pepper spray and is much more pressurized. Its effective distance is about 30 feet. Bear spray is not for use on humans. Per EPA, it is considered a pesticide). Suspect Cognetti sprayed a group of people near his vehicle while brandishing a knife in a threatening manner at them. Three children and four adults were affected by the bear spray. Subsequently, they had to be transported via ambulance to an emergency room for treatment.
"Bryan Keith Cognetti was placed under arrest and transported to the Calaveras County Jail. He was charged with 4 counts of 245 (A)(1) PC assault with a deadly weapon (felony), 3 counts of 273 (A) PC child abuse with significant injury (felony) 244 PC assault using bear spray (felony), 7 counts of 417(A)(1) PC exhibiting a deadly weapon at threatening manner (misdemeanor) and 594(A)(1) PC vandalism (misdemeanor). He is being held with a bail of 1,375,000.00.
"There is no further information at this time."
This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.