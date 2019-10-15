Two men were arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing sheriff’s deputies and leading multiple agencies on a chase by car and foot.
The driver of the vehicle, Ricky Cavaco, 35, of San Andreas, was booked for evading law enforcement officials as well as felony drug and firearm-related charges. His passenger, Jace Malinowski, 21, of Washington State, was also arrested on suspicion of drug possession and manufacturing, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public space.
Deputies were investigating a reported burglary on the 1100 block of Arapaho Way in Burson when they learned that Cavaco, who was wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants in Calaveras and Amador counties, was hiding in a nearby residence and possibly armed, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release.
While waiting for additional units to arrive, deputies witnessed Cavaco and passenger Malinowski attempting to flee the area in a vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, but the pair drove off at a high speed, leading deputies on a chase for several miles before ultimately ramming into multiple locked gates and becoming stuck at the 5000 block of Buckboard Lane in Campo Seco.
Both suspects fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, the release said. Deputies continued the chase and set up a perimeter. Multiple other units were called to assist in the search including the sheriff’s office’s Off Highway Vehicles Division, the Angels Camp Police Department’s K9 Unit and an officer from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Cavaco was located and taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers at a nearby roadway, and Malinowski was apprehended by deputies as he walked along South Camanche Parkway.
A search of the suspects’ vehicle yielded a loaded .22 rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition, as well as evidence of a butane honey oil lab, according to the release.
Cavaco was on felony probation out of Tuolumne County at the time of his arrest.