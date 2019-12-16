Lamplight tours bring historical Columbia to life

Although rain poured down on the streets of historic Columbia on the evening of Dec. 7, this didn’t stop the town’s 36th annual Lamplight Tours from taking visitors back to the days of ’49.
The script for this year’s historical walking play, “Just My Luck!” was written by Robin McGann and Diane Bishop. It tells the story of Jedediah Moesley – a Gold Rush miner who is down on his luck – through the words of other members of the town.
The event was put on by Columbia State Historic Park and Friends of Columbia State Historic Park, with the help of numerous volunteer docents and actors.
Hourlong tours ran on the evenings of Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, with groups leaving from the museum every 15 minutes, beginning with an introduction by docent Diane Jacobsohn, who talked about the reasons the event is held every year.
“A lot of communities around here really look forward to it,” she said. “Our volunteer docent actors, they just like it because it’s so much fun. But in all reality, it’s because this is a fundraiser. So, the proceeds from tonight’s ticket sales and all fundraisers throughout the year, they stay right here in Columbia … strictly and solely for educational and interpretive events. I hope that you realize that more than 10,000 schoolchildren visit this park every single year.”
While the script for the play is usually based on actual historical events that took place in Columbia during the Gold Rush, this year’s script was based on a fictional story written by James M. Hutchings and printed in Hutchings’ Illustrated California Magazine in the 1850s.
Jacobsohn said that the story was still of historical value. “Mr. Hutchings actually touched on some of the specific elements of being a miner in Gold Rush times in California,” she said.
Afterward, the group was led out into the street by Rachel Phillips, who lit the way with a kerosene lantern. Rain dripped from umbrellas and fell to the pavement as Phillips recounted the highlights of Columbia’s early history. Candles placed on walkways helped guide the tour around the town.
“Gold was discovered in 1850, and it was raining like it is today,” Phillips said. “You can’t keep a secret if there’s gold, and within a month there were 3,000 people here.”
The first stop on the tour was the Wells Fargo Office, where the group first learned of an unlucky miner named Moesley. Mr. and Mrs. Daegener and Fred and Mrs. Fred stood behind the counter, on which sat a sack of rocks, which Moesley had brought in earlier in the day to be assayed.
“Every week, Mr. Moesley comes by with his bag of useless rocks, and he wants me to find a speck of gold,” Mr. Daegener said.
“Every week, we tell him the same thing: ‘No gold, no gold at all,’” Mrs. Daegener said.
“It’s such a shame,” Mrs. Fred said. “He’s such a kind-hearted man.”
The office did have a letter from the assayer regarding another bag of Moesley’s “probably useless rocks,” and asked Phillips if she could deliver it to him.
As the tour went from the newspaper office to the barbershop to the courthouse in search of Moesley, the extent of his bad luck in recent days became clear.
He had caught the fever, been kicked in the head by a donkey, been fleeced by swindlers, had his claim jumped, caught his beard in a Long Tom, broken his leg and had his ear bitten off by a possum.
As the group walked from building to building, Phillips recounted the history of the town.
The tour finally caught up with Moesley at the saloon. He was covered in bandages and sitting at a table with a bottle of liquor.
“I’m packing it in,” he said. “I’m going to sell my claim and go back home. I had enough.”
Phillips ran forward to finally deliver the letter from the assayer to Moesley.
“Oh, it says I’m rich,” Moesley said. “Drinks for the house on me!”
Musicians played “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow,” and saloon patrons celebrated as the tour made its way back into the street and over to Angelo’s Hall for hot drinks, snacks and lessons in Gold Rush-era dancing.
Park Interpreter Kelly Leage said that she has been employed at the park for over three years.
“It’s hard to call it work, because basically I’m putting on parties and parades and re-enactments,” she said. “All of the fun stuff that happens in this park – I get to go to all of it. I have heard that we have more (events) than any other California State Park.”
Leage said that the programs at the park are made possible by a large group of volunteers.
“We have a regular group of 150 volunteers here. But when we do the Diggins, it’s so huge that people come from all over the state to volunteer, so we’re a little over 200, about 220 … It’s the biggest living history day in California. It’s four days long; May 14 through May 17 this next year.”
“The Diggins is wonderful,” Phillips said. “That’s one of my favorites.”
For a list of upcoming events at Columbia State Historic Park, visit friendsofcolumbiashp.com.