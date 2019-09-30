The California Legislature recently approved a bill that has far-reaching implications for landlords and tenants statewide.
Titled the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, the bill limits annual rent increases to 5% plus inflation and requires landlords to have a bill-specified just cause to evict tenants who have resided in rental units for a year or more, or two years or more if there has been a change in adult roommates.
The bill carves out exemptions for all housing units for 15 years after receiving their first certificate of occupancy, single family residences not owned by a real estate trust or a corporation and duplexes in which the owner occupies one of the units, among other exemptions.
The provisions of the bill expire after 10 years and do not preempt any local rent control or just cause ordinances enacted before Sept. 1, 2019.
According to the state Assembly floor analysis of the bill, it will “provide 8 million Californians in nearly 3 million households price stability and certainty and protection against discriminatory and retaliatory evictions.”
An annual rent increase of 5% plus inflation is, on average, twice as large as the actual median annual rent increase in the largest regions in the state, allowing property owners to continue to realize favorable returns, according to the Assembly floor analysis.
While proponents argue that the bill will ease the housing crisis and prevent the displacement of rent-burdened tenants, critics contend that it will make the housing crisis worse by discouraging investment in new housing developments.
“The rent cap bill will discourage the construction of rental housing, which is badly needed in Calaveras County,” Calaveras County Association of Realtors President Melinda Hoff said in an email. “Moreover, limiting normal market rent increases will further reduce supply if landlords pull units off the rental market and convert them to condominiums or sell them in anticipation of declining property values. The statewide rent cap bill does nothing to address California’s unprecedented housing supply and affordability crisis.”
Of the 17 million renters in California, more than half are considered rent-burdened, meaning more than 30% of their income is dedicated to paying rent, and over 80% of renters live in units not subject to rent control, according to the Assembly floor analysis.
In unincorporated Calaveras County, 21.2% of housing is renter-occupied, which is less than half of the rate of renter-occupied housing in the state as a whole, according to data for 2016 cited in the Housing Element of the General Plan.
According to data from 2018 cited in the Housing Element, 88% of housing in the county consists of detached, single-family residences, which are not subject to the provisions of the bill unless they are owned by a real estate trust or a corporation.
The bill currently sits on the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom awaiting his signature. If signed into law, California will become the second state to institute statewide rent control, following Oregon’s example earlier this year.