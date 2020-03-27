The following is a press release issued by the City of Angels Camp:
ANGELS CAMP- In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the City of Angels has closed public parks within the city limits effective immediately. This closure is in effect until further notice.
It is prohibited to use the playgrounds, picnic tables or other park equipment. Restrooms are locked and will remain locked until the parks re-open.
Community members are allowed to pass through parks while walking, biking or running, but gatherings of groups and organized activities are not permitted per the Governor’s Stay at Home order.
When passing through parks, please practice social distancing; maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.
City of Angels parks affected by the closure include: Utica Park, Gateway Park and Tryon Park.
For more local information on COVID-19 visit https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/