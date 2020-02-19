A nearly seven-acre parcel of county-owned property west of the county courthouse in San Andreas will be the location of a new Animal Control Services building, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors decided unanimously Tuesday.
Replacing the current aging facility has been the subject of Grand Jury reports since 1999.
In 2014, the board dedicated the parcel in San Andreas for a new shelter, which was to be developed by 2019, according to County Administrative Officer Al Alt.
Alt said the parcel in San Andreas would be an efficient choice, since it had already gone through environmental planning for the development, although subsequent changes to the project could have made that invalid. Using those planning documents as a base for the project would save the county time and money, Alt said.
Alternative locations were the Government Center below the main library, Highway 4 and Vallecito Road and Calaveras County Water District property on Angels Road in San Andreas.
Assistant CAO Brian Moss, who was involved in the planning, told supervisors he is a “big advocate of the project.”
“The idea was to build the shelter and house large animals at the north end of the property and build some structures down there as well,” Moss said. “Very ideal for the purposes for a project like this and that plot allows for expansion in the future as well.”
Moss added that much of the necessary infrastructure to support the new development is already in place.
For next steps, the facilities ad hoc committee will discuss the size and type of structure for the new building, among other specifications, after which financing discussions can begin, Alt said.