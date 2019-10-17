CPC holding annual fundraiser

The Calaveras Community Action Project (CAP), a local nonprofit, is hosting its annual fundraiser on Oct. 19, from 5-8:30 p.m. at The Metropolitan, 59 Main St., San Andreas. The fundraiser will benefit the Calaveras Planning Coalition (CPC), CAP’s primary program.
Formed in 2005, the coalition is a “federation of regional and local organizations, community groups and concerned individuals who promote public participation in land use and resource planning to ensure a healthy human, natural and economic environment now and in the future,” according to the CAP website.
Members work to engage residents in local planning decisions related to land-use management, transportation, affordable housing, resource conservation, open space, public safety, economic resiliency and environmental sustainability.
“These planning processes affect people’s daily lives,” said CPC Facilitator Tom Infusino. “It affects the safety of your home, the traffic on the roads, the conservation of our agricultural lands and forest lands. It affects the ability of our economy to make jobs for people now and in the future.”
Proceeds from the fundraising event are used for staffing for meetings, public outreach, tabling at events to gauge public concerns and holding educational events, according to Infusino.
“As long as the CPC is here, whenever a land-use problem arrives on your doorstep, you will not be alone,” Infusino said. “There will be someone to help you advocate for a solution.”
Over the past year, the group has been primarily focused on the county’s General Plan update, which is set to be officially adopted sometime in November, Infusino said.
In the summer of 2018, the nonprofit held training for people that wanted to comment on the draft Environmental Impact Report, which evaluates impacts of implementing the General Plan. That resulted in more than 400 pages of comments, Infusino said.
Infusino said the residents the CPC spoke to at local events seemed most disappointed with three aspects of:
· The existing community plans for communities along the Highway 4 corridor and Valley Springs were excluded from the General Plan update, and new community plans for Copperopolis and Valley Springs were not included.
· There is no schedule set for implementing dozens of components of the update. are no set deadlines for implementing various components of the update. Thus, there is no agreement on priorities, no urgency to solve problems, and no accountability for delays.
· The draft for a General Plan developed from 2007 to 2011, that could still be used to better address some issues, has never been released to the public that paid for it.