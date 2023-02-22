Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Feb. 13
Theft
9:12 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; theft of gas. Report taken. Milton Road.
Suspicious circumstances
1:23 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious circumstances; bones found in an old cemetery. Determined to be animal remains. No report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road and Chardonnay Court.
Disturbance
6:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Milton Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Suspicious person
1:48 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; arrest made. Big Trees Road.
Battery
3:48 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; landlord-tenant dispute. Parties separated. Report taken. Buttondown Lane.
Assault
10:40 p.m., Copperopolis – Assault; altercation between customers at a business. Report taken. Reeds Turnpike.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Theft
6:41 a.m., Arnold – Theft; theft of tarp. No report taken. Calaveritas Drive.
Burglary
9:18 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a room. Report taken. South Main Street.
Disturbance
7:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation. Parties separated. No report taken. Quail Oaks Road.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Suspicious person
2:20 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
3:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Laurel Street.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
11:24 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Danaher Drive.
Friday, Feb. 17
Battery
9:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; physical altercation. Report taken. Double Springs Road.
Suspicious person
11:08 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; citation issued. Little John and Town Square roads.
Assault
9:20 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; physical altercation between family members. Report taken. Scenic Court.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Theft
1:49 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Burglary
2:59 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Little John Road.
Disturbance
7:17 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; no report taken. El Dorado Drive.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Disturbance
12:07 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; no report taken. Prussian Hill Road.
Theft
12:59 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; no report taken. Mountain Meadows Drive.
Disturbance
11:17 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; no report taken. Highway 4.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Feb. 13
Shawn Christopher Anderson, 46, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Zora Marie Griffith, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. at Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Casey James Moreland, 42, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. at the 200 block of Big Trees Road in Murphys and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Larry Albert McDonald Jr., 41, was arrested at 7 p.m. at the 400 block of West Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of escaping from jail as a felon, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, altering or removing the identification marks on a firearm, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, assault with firearm on person, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Daniel Allen Theodore Gold, 34, was arrested at 1 a.m. at Highway 4 and Utica Powerhouse Road in Murphys and booked on suspicion of removing a weapon that was not a firearm from a peace officer, unlawful use or possession of tear gas or a tear gas weapon and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.