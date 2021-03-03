Electrical workers commended for ‘heroic’ efforts during recent blizzard

Residents at higher elevations in Calaveras County are still dealing with the aftermath of an epic blizzard that left many isolated and without power for days.
Dick James, of Arnold, was one of those people. But it could have been much worse without the help of an electrician who went above and beyond to ensure James and his wife, Linda, stayed safe and warm.
The couple awoke on the morning of Jan. 28 to find their Meadowmont hilltop home without power. At 78 and 77 years old and with 30 years spent living at a high elevation, James and his wife were used to the snow and always prepared with canned food, firewood and a generator. But this storm was different.
“The last time something like this happened was in ’93 or ’94, around Christmastime,” James recalled.
Their property alone had lost about five trees in the windstorm. At least 4 feet of snow was piled up outside their door, blocking any trips to or from town, which is roughly a mile and a half downhill. The James’ generator would normally automatically turn on in situations like this, but this morning it hadn’t.
This concerned James, who called his electrician service, Gold Electric, Inc., to see if he and Lisa could fix the generator themselves. They were not able to without better knowledge of the problem. So, they lit the fireplace and suffered through the night (James has COPD and Linda has an allergy to smoke), Linda getting up from the couch every hour to stoke the fire.
However, the following afternoon, the couple was greeted by a welcome surprise.
“I couldn’t believe it when I looked out there and saw his face because I certainly did not expect to see anybody,” James said. “It made my heart sing.”
Ken Wilson, an electrician with Murphys-based Gold Electric, Inc., had arrived on foot to help. He had trekked more than 300 feet uphill through the snow to get the James’ generator up and running.
“Apparently, it took him a couple of hours to make it up here,” James said. “From what I understand, he had helped a few other people by doing the same thing.”
Within a half an hour, the generator was operating smoothly, and Wilson headed back down the hill as darkness fell.
James believes Wilson and other electrical workers should be recognized for their efforts.
“It took a lot of gumption and, as far as I’m concerned, and it was very heroic of him to do it,” he said. “He didn’t look tired, but he had to be tired.”
Wilson wasn’t the only electrical worker going the extra mile to keep residents warm that day. According to the owner of Gold Electric, Inc., Jim Heryford, several employees were sent out in the days following the storm.
“We were inundated with calls for service repairs and also some maintenance on generators,” said Heryford, who added that he had never seen as much destruction from a storm in his 50 years living in the area. “It was pretty challenging getting around during those times due to the amount of snow and amount of damage sustained.”
In addition to Gold Electric, several other local electrical contractors as well as “an army of PG&E trucks” were deployed to aid stranded residents.
“A lot of the customers were pretty satisfied with us and went out of their way to thank us,” Heryford said. “I think all of the electrical contractors responded in the same way. Nobody likes to be without power.”
Weeks later, Gold Electric is still receiving calls about the storm, Heryford said, primarily from second homeowners who are just discovering the damage.