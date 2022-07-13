A suspected arsonist has been arrested in West Point after several months of investigation.

The arrest is unrelated to the July 4 Electra Fire, which remains under investigation, Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit spokesperson Emily Kilgore confirmed. 

Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested Sandy Sims, of West Point, on July 11, and charged her with four counts of arson to wildland and four counts of arson during a state emergency. 

Sims is being held at the Calaveras County Jail without bail, according to Cal Fire TCU. 

"The Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit would like to thank the Calaveras County Probation Department and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and for their assistance during the investigation," a July 13 Cal Fire news release states. 

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

