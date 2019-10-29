You are the owner of this article.
Businesses, residents continue dealing with outages throughout Calaveras County

A resource center outside of Round Table Pizza in Valley Springs is available to residents of the area to charge devices, get water to stay hydrated and get information on outages.

With widespread power shut-offs becoming the new norm, some San Andreas businesses are adapting while others are taking big economic hits. Investing in generators is starting to look like a reality for many.

The San Andreas Mini-Mart has stayed open through outages, though it hasn’t been able to sell gas, and its milk and deli items have gone bad, cashier Connie Shawfar said at the store Tuesday. The store’s freezers can keep ice cream and other cold items frozen for about two days without power. If prolonged outages continue, the business will be buying a generator, Shawfar said.

“We’re probably going to invest in a big generator, because it’ll pay off eventually,” Shawfar said. “They’re like $10,000 or more, so it just depends on what we need.”

San Andreas-based gas stations that will have gas for sale during mass power outages include Chevron, Sierra Energy and Pari Mart off of Highway 49 in San Andreas.

Pari Mart is open 24 hours, seven days a week, and takes credit/debit cards on the Square app, owner Happi Kaur told the Enterprise Tuesday. She said there has been a huge rush for gas over the past few weeks during the PSPS events.

Lauretta Ahern, co-manager of the Sierra Inn in San Andreas, is offering a $25 discount for rooms, and will be making dinner for guests during PSPS events.

“We have cold water and pass out flashlights and candles to everybody,” co-manager Kent Dayton said in the Sierra Inn office Tuesday.

Treat’s General Store has been forced to close due to the power outages, but owner John Lavaroni was in good spirits about the situation Tuesday.

“It’s no big deal. We were closed yesterday because we had no power. We have power today, so we’re open,” Lavaroni said, standing behind the counter in the meat department Tuesday. “It’s what it is. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s not PG&E’s fault. They’re doing what they were told to do.”

Another business that has had to shut its doors during PSPS events is the Mobil & The Yogurt Spot. Owner Surjit Singh is working on getting a generator to keep the freezers cold and the gas flowing.

“My customers are so upset, and we lose a lot of sales, especially on frozen yogurt,” Singh said. “We waste a lot of yogurt, we have to clean up the machine, and people are upset.”

The Resource Connection administration office was open Tuesday, but it, too, has had to close its doors during power outages.

“It’s really frustrating for our families that we serve,” said Director Jeanette Allen.

“They’re unable to get the services that they need.”

In Valley Springs, where power had mostly been restored by Tuesday morning, only a couple of residents were inside the Community Resource Center outside Round Table Pizza charging their phones.

Calls to many businesses throughout the county to check on hours of operation during power outages cut out after the first ring.

For continued coverage on shutoffs, resources and planning, please visit calaverasenterprise.com.

