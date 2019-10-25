Valley Springs Community Plan revisited

The next chapter in a series of controversial planning efforts over the past decade for one of the fastest growing communities in the county continued in a meeting at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall on the night of Oct. 16.
Hosted by District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and District 5 Supervisor Ben Stopper, the meeting was in regard to the next steps for a Valley Springs Community Plan – a hot topic in recent county Board of Supervisors meetings, with many community members critiquing the board’s decision to exclude multiple community plans in the new General Plan. The General Plan update is slated to be wrapped up sometime in November, according to Planning Director Peter Maurer.
About 12 people showed up to the meeting in Valley Springs. That included Colleen Platt of MyValleySprings.com, members of the Calaveras Planning Coalition and District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway, among other community members.
Remarking on the low attendance, Tofanelli said the meeting wasn’t publicized as well it could’ve been, as it was tentatively to be put on hold due to uncertainty over how long it would take to restore power following the countywide shutoff event the week before.
The existing Valley Springs Community Area Plan was written in 1974.
Between October and September of 2010, two draft Valley Springs Community Plans were submitted to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Department, one produced by the Calaveras County Council of Governments in partnership with MyValleySprings.com, and the other by Tofanelli and a small ad hoc committee.
The plans sat on the shelf for six years due to confusion and delays caused by turnover in county leadership and personnel from 2008 to 2016, according to a description of the events on MyValleySprings.com.
A blend of these two plans was produced by MyValleySprings.com in 2016, which was later edited and condensed by Maurer to be presented to the Planning Commission for inclusion in the General Plan update in January of 2017, according to the Planning Commission staff report.
But the plan was pulled from the agenda to “give more time for public review and input,” and hasn’t been revisited since, according to MyValleySprings.com.
“The Valley Springs Community Plan remains abandoned and ignored by the county and the supervisor,” the MyValleySprings.com description reads. “The Calaveras County Draft General Plan EIR, released in 2018, includes NO Valley Springs Community Plan.”
At the meeting, Tofanelli passed out another blend of the two plans, in which he took “compatible provisions from each plan that are consistent with the draft county general plan,” according to the first page of the 15-page document.
“Valley Springs will maintain a small-town rural atmosphere, framed by open space vistas, agricultural lands, oak trees, rolling hills with tree-covered ridgelines, Castle Rock, and other prominent natural features,” according to the plan’s vision statement. “New Hogan Reservoir will flourish as a community attraction and recreation destination, along with Pardee and Camanche reservoirs, and the Mokelumne and Calaveras rivers. Wildlife will continue to inhabit the surrounding community areas and coexist with local residents ...”
The plan contains various goals, policies and programs listed under 10 topics, including land use, transportation/circulation, economic development, housing, public facilities and services, natural resources, hydrology, cultural resources, health and safety and noise.
Some of its guiding principles include preserving view corridors along major roads with setbacks, landscaping and minimum sign use; preserving the original gridded street system and historical buildings (including the 1862 Late House and grounds); ensuring new growth does not occur in floodplains; and encouraging new residential developments to leave buffer zones to protect agricultural areas, woodlands, wetlands, trees, ridgelines and wildlife habitat.
Maurer said at the meeting that the draft plan could be incorporated into the General Plan by mid- to late-2020 at the earliest. Part of that timeframe could depend on how much community involvement is necessary, according to Maurer.
“If the combined two versions of the plan truly represent the desires of the community, then maybe we’ve got 90% of the work done,” he said. “If we find there are a lot of other issues that need to be resolved, it could take more time.”
Tofanelli said the draft Valley Springs Community Plan will be available on the Planning Department website, and he encouraged residents to submit online comments.
He said that he’d like to have a town hall meeting to discuss the comments in a few months.
“I am looking forward to everybody’s comments and having the second meeting on dealing with those and trying to fold them into a plan that I’m sure everybody’s not going to be happy with,” Tofanelli said. “We are not a small Valley Springs anymore. We have grown quite large. There are a lot of different opinions on a lot of different things … ”
To submit a comment on the proposed Valley Springs Community Plan, visit this Planning Department webpage.