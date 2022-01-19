Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) announced in a letter on Tuesday, Dec. 18 that Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs would be shifting to independent study for three days, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 21 due to “current and projected staff shortages.”
The letter from CUSD Superintendent Mark Campbell states that students would be expected to attend their virtual lessons via Google Classroom and return to in-person instruction the following Monday, Jan. 24.
Campbell also advised that the school district will need to file Independent Study agreements within 30 days for each student, in compliance with state school board requirements.
Campbell told families and staff that the district hopes the state “will accept these days as instructional days…but will also have to prepare to make up these days at the end of the year if not.”
According to Campbell, “pursuing the Independent Study option puts us in a better position regarding possible waivers and not having to make up the three days.”
The letter advises that there is a current shortage of between five to seven certificated staff members (staff with teaching credentials) and three to four classified staff (other professional, administrative, and support staff) at Toyon Middle School while district-wide there is a need for 11-19 certificated substitute teachers, and CUSD is anticipating “7-9 positions left uncovered at this point.”
CUSD stated, “Even using district and site administration, given the districtwide needs, we are unable to effectively and sufficiently cover all the positions we need to.”
Schools throughout California and the nation are suffering the same kind of staffing shortages and are having to make changes to how they teach as a result.
Folsom Cordova Unified School District sent out a similar letter on Jan. 12, warning of possible “temporary classroom or school closures” due to Covid-related staffing shortages. Other districts are facing similar problems, with Lake Tahoe Unified School District temporarily closing schools recently due to high numbers of both students and staff testing positive for Covid.
Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the staffing issues last week, issuing an executive order making it easier for schools to hire “qualified short-term substitute teachers,” bring retired teachers back into the classroom, as well as extend substitute teacher assignments by temporarily lifting some requirements and limitations.