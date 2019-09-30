Over 3,000 plants seized across three marijuana busts

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit eradicated more than 3,000 plants across three illegal marijuana grow sites between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
On Sept. 24, deputies eradicated 934 growing cannabis plants and seized nearly 4 pounds of processed marijuana at a grow site that the Sheriff’s Office had previously raided in 2017 and 2018 the 4000 block of Esmeralda Road in Murphys. Two subjects were contacted as they arrived on scene. Krsnathakur Widmer, 30, of Badger, Calif., was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Dezmond Reynolds, 27, of Phoenix was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation.
On Sept. 25, authorities arrested Avery resident Christopher Lee, 22, at an illegal grow site in the 5800 block of Segale Road in Avery on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit crime.
Deputies eradicated 711 growing marijuana plants, seized one firearm and cited Jessica Cyr, 35, of Avery for illegal marijuna cultivation during the raid.
At a parcel located near the 1900 block of Toll Bridge Road in San Andreas, deputies on Sept. 26 eradicated 1,408 growing marijuana plants.
No subjects were located at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing. This location was previously eradicated in 2018.
Investigation into the illegal activities associated with these sites is ongoing.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheri ff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.