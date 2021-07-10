At the first in-person meeting since the Angels Camp City Council began to meet remotely, the council appointed Caroline Schirato on Tuesday to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Jeremy Leonard.
Leonard was elected to serve a four-year term in November of 2020, but resigned on May 13 citing increased demands on his business and an inability to find housing within the city.
Rather than hold a special election, the city council decided at a meeting on May 18 to fill the vacancy by appointment.
While two city residents applied for the position, the other applicant, Mike Darby, submitted an incomplete application.
In the 2018 election, Schirato unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the council. She also sought to be appointed to the council last year following the resignation of Amanda Folendorf.
Schirato moved to Angels Camp with her husband 21 years ago, and has been involved with Relay for Life, 4-H, the Angels Camp Volunteer Fire Department and the Angels Camp Veterans Memorial District.
Over the course of her career, Schirato has served as operations manager for Applied Business Telecommunications, conference director for Advanstar Communications and executive director of Bear Valley Music Festival.
From 2009 to 2019, she served as development director of Sierra Waldorf School, and is now director of business development and events for InfraGard National Members Alliance, a nonprofit partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector that works to protect critical U.S. infrastructure.
“I am confident that I would excel in the position of city council member based on my unique skill set and experience,” Schirato wrote in her application. “I am self-motivated and have over 15 years of working with boards and committees both as a staff member and as a board member, plus experience working in both the public and private sectors.”
In a 4-0 vote, the city council appointed Schirato to serve until the end of 2022. In the general election in November of 2022, city voters will choose a candidate to carry out the remainder of Leonard’s term.
“It’s an honor to serve our city and be a servant-leader for the constituents of Angels Camp,” Schirato said at the meeting. “I’m excited to fill the next year-and-a-half of that term.”