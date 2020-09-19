Editor’s note: This is the final part in a four-part series taking an historical look at the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.
Large gatherings to celebrate the end of the First World War in mid-November of 1918, coupled with massive movements of returning troops, led to spikes in influenza cases across the country, from large cities to small towns.
On Nov. 18, an article appeared in the Stockton Daily Evening Record titled “The ‘Flu’ in Angels Camp Keeps Everybody on the Jump.”
“The Red Cross has had to open three different places for influenza patients as there were up to Saturday evening at 8 o’clock 65 cases in Angels, 50 in Melones, and the Red Cross is trying to take care of all,” the article reads. “A state health attache came to Angels on Saturday evening to take charge of the hospitals of which there are three in full swing. The high and grammar school teachers are acting nurses and are commended for their efforts. Dr. Weirich, the city health officer, is a very busy man and is on the go day and night.”
With flu cases on the rise, the authorities arrested several people for violating the mask ordinance.
“Bob Rafolovich of Angels Camp was sentenced to ten days in the county jail by Judge McClory, Friday morning, for failing to wear a mask as provided by law,” a Calaveras Prospect article reads. “Constable O’Connor brought him down this afternoon, and he now languishes in duress vile. Sheriff Cosgrave made a whole-sale catch at Copperopolis Thursday when he arrested ten violators at that place.”
On Nov. 30, the Prospect reported that the flu situation was rapidly improving in Calaveras County.
“The prevailing epidemic of so-called Spanish influenza in this county is pretty well under control,” an article reads. “Mokelumne Hill reports all its cases out of danger and no new ones. San Andreas is entirely free from the disease. The situation at Melones and Angels Camp is most encouraging and the doctors have the epidemic well in hand. Copperopolis has a few cases. The (worst) place now is Campo Seco where the malady has taken a new hold and there are quite a few cases there. The large cities of the State have suspended the wearing of masks and no new outbreaks are reported.”
In the same issue, a headline reads “Death Claims Promising Young Man At Copperopolis.”
“The death is one of extreme sadness in that the young married couple had just furnished a new cottage at Copperopolis and had scarcely moved into the little home about eight days ago when he was stricken with illness,” the article reads. “The young husband had the care of two trained nurses and a physician who were constantly in attendance, but notwithstanding all that could be done for him, he passed away during the night.”
A correspondent from Mokelumne Hill chafed at the continuing mask ordinance.
“The flu is now a thing of the past in so far as this town is concerned,” an article reads. “The quarantines were raised Monday, and the public school was opened. We had ten cases in the town, but we nipped the epidemic in the bud by a strict quarantine. We can see no (reason) why the board of supervisors should not rescind the Mask Ordinance in so far as this town is concerned.”
Most county schools began to reopen their doors, but the school in Rail Road Flat remained closed through the end of the year.
“Last Friday the trustees decided to keep the school in this district closed until after the holidays,” an article reads. “There have been no cases of influenza among us yet, and we are taking every precaution to not have any.”
On Dec. 5, the Spanish flu claimed another victim, Grover Fischer, a 33-year-old man with a wife and two small children.
“Grover died at the Angels Red Cross hospital,” an article reads. “(He) was a trusted employee of the Utica Mining Company of Angels and was stationed at the Ross Reservoir, one of the stations on the big water ditch.”
The Prospect carried a report from State Health Officer Edward A. Ingham on the flu situation in Angels Camp on Dec. 7.
“The influenza situation in Angels Camp has improved rapidly during the past week and City Health Officer, Weirick, has had no reports of new cases for three days,” Ingham wrote. “At a meeting of the City Board of Health, Wednesday night it was decided that in view of the improvement in conditions the bars should be allowed to open.”
On Dec. 13, Angels Camp rescinded its mask ordinance, though the board of health still “recommended that the mask shall be worn by all person at public gatherings in closed rooms,” and ordered the proprietor of the Angels Theater to “post notices requesting all patrons of his establishment to wear the regulation mask while in attendance.”
But the second wave of the flu would claim at least one more victim in Calaveras County.
“The Indians from Railroad Flat have been scouring the hills here looking for Ike the Indian that had the ‘flu’ and was in the hospital at Angels, but while (delirious) wandered away,” an article reads. “Up to the present no (trace) has been found.”
Over a month later, the man’s body was located in a grove of pine trees east of Los Muertos, “still clothed in the night shirt that he wore when he escaped.”
Mountain Ranch, which closed its school and canceled public gatherings before the virus had reached the community, seems to have avoided the second wave of the flu entirely. On Dec. 18, a Prospect correspondent reported that there were still no cases in town.
“No cases of ‘flu’ but the mask is still a feature,” the correspondent reported. “No delinquents Sheriff.”
On Dec. 21, the Prospect carried a letter from a reader in Melones.
“It is well to let the outside world know how we attended to the sick during the recent epidemic here,” the letter reads. “We fitted up two house for hospitals and kept most all the patients there. Had a doctor from Sonora to stay here and hired a trained nurse from Stockton. All the ladies of the town assisted in one way or another; some helped the nurse, others cooked for the sick and the help. Mrs. Stevenot of Carson Hill, who formerly was a trained nurse, was a faithful worker until she contracted the disease and was compelled to go to her bed. All worked harmoniously and accomplished good results. We are now free from the ‘flu’ and are congratulating ourselves on the efficient work done in such a short time. In all 100 cases of influenza were treated.”
The county’s mask ordinance was rescinded a few days before Christmas after having been in effect for almost two months.
“The Calaveras Mask Law was declared null and void,” an article reads. “The Sheriff’s office was instructed to inform the public that evening that the (masks) could be taken off.”
While the worst was over, the third wave of the Spanish flu would hit the county in early January, bringing with it more illness and death. During this time, the Prospect makes no mention of ordinances, masks or business closures due to the flu. In Calaveras County, the third wave persisted until the end of May, significantly longer than the second wave, which was also the case throughout much of the United States.
“Is there anything to be gained from the havoc caused by the epidemic?” an editorial in the Feb. 15 issue of the Prospect reads. “There surely would be if it made us get at the causes behind it. They might teach us how to avoid such a calamity in the future.”