Update 12/18/19, 1:15 p.m.: A statement released by Calaveras Unified School District confirmed that three students were identified in connection with the threatening notes and that their parents have been notified.
"Students report that this started as a joke to try and get out of school early and went too far," the statement read. "Thank you for taking the time to talk to your students and encouraging them to come forward with any information that would ever be a concern for student safety."
Original article:
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three minors in connection with threatening notes found strewn around Toyon Middle School yesterday.
Sgt. Greg Stark with the Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise that an investigation was launched yesterday after the discovery of the notes and that security had been increased on campus as a precaution.
Three suspects were identified and arrests were presently being made, Stark said at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Due to the age of the suspects, their identities will not be disclosed.