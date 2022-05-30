An automobile accident and subsequent fire on Highway 49 resulted in a fatality on the evening of Saturday, May 28, though fast-acting citizens and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer were able to save the second driver.
The CHP was notified of a traffic collision on Highway 49 south of Gold Strike Road in San Andreas around 5:12 p.m. When a CHP officer Tobias Butzler arrived seven minutes later, both vehicles were on fire and the driver of one vehicle, who has not yet been identified, had sustained fatal injuries. The other party, 57-year-old Rodney Patrick, of San Andreas, was trapped in a burning 2014 Dodge Ram truck with major injuries.
Officer Butzler quickly went to work, along with multiple citizens who had witnessed the scene, to try to free Patrick from the burning vehicle.
A press release issued by CHP states, “Despite the intense heat from the fire and severe damage that Vehicle #2 sustained, Officer Butzler and the citizens were able to free Party #2 as the passenger compartment of Vehicle #2 became engulfed in flames.”
Patrick was given “life saving medical care” and transported by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused when, for unknown reasons, the male driver of a 2001 Ford Expedition traveling southbound on Highway 49 “at a high rate of speed” crossed the line into the northbound lane and lost control of the vehicle while turning to the right. Patrick, who was headed northbound at 55 mph, attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle by swerving to the left but could not avoid impact.
Upon impact, the Ford Expedition immediately caught fire, leading to the fatality of the driver, according to the press release.
It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.
San Andreas CHP “would like to thank the citizens that risked harm to assist the involved parties in this collision. Their actions likely saved Party #2's life.”
CHP also asks that anyone who witnessed the accident and has knowledge of “the actions of Party #1 prior to the collision” contact the San Andreas CHP office at (209) 754-3541.