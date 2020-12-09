Seasonal road and trail closures on the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) will begin on Dec. 15 and remain in place through April 14, 2021.
To check on the status of a road or trail, the public is advised to use the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), which can be found at go.usa.gov/x8ysh.
“Please note if the MVUM identifies a road as closed, regardless whether a gate is closed and locked, it is closed for the season,” a press release from SNF reads. “Additionally, roads identified in the MVUM as being open may be hazardous due to local weather conditions, such as snow or fallen trees. Drivers and hikers are urged to be prepared for hazards caused by hazard trees.”
The public is advised that forest roads are not maintained for winter or wet weather use.
“Use caution and drive defensively when traveling on open roads in the forest through the winter,” the release states. “Rocks, snow and ice may be encountered in the roadway. Wet, saturated roadbeds are easily damaged, which can require costly repairs to roads and adjacent resources. Visit the Caltrans web page at dot.ca.gov/travel for accurate road conditions.”
The SNF is within the San Joaquin Valley Region, which has been under a stay-at-home order beginning on Sunday evening.
“Outdoor recreation can be beneficial for your health but must be practiced safely,” the release states. “We recommend exercising close to your home and complying with local and state guidance and not traveling for your recreation needs. Stay safe. For more on avoiding COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.”
The SNF Supervisor’s Office can be reached at (209) 459-9238.