Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has given the “weather all clear” signal to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, and expects to have power restored by 1 p.m. Friday, according to an OES press release.

Line inspections began shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

PG&E-operated resilience centers in the county will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A second Public Safety Public Shutoff is “likely to happen” sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, and will tentatively impact a similar amount of people affected by the mass power shutoff implemented a few weeks ago, the release indicates. That event turned the lights off on more than 24,000 customers in Calaveras County due to high-wind and low-humidity weather forecasts.

If this event transpires, it could last until approximately mid-day Monday, according to OES.

The number of customers, affected areas and locations of resilience centers are all yet to be determined.

