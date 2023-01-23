Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of a neighboring lot for the Utica Park Expansion project. The total estimated cost is $350,000, according to officials, with these estimates including escrow and other fees.
Funding will come from the city’s Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant from the state.
Brown Act Amendments
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Feb. 28. Under the state of emergency, public meetings such as the city council meetings were allowed to operate in amended ways to keep in line with CDC guidelines. This led to more relaxed rules when it came to remote meetings.
Despite the updates, there will be very few changes to the meetings. One rule that will be upheld is that if there is an interruption to the broadcast of the meeting, the meeting will pause until it can be restored.
People attending remotely for meetings will also not be required to submit public comments before attending.
“I think the big thing is that you still have the ability to join remotely,” said City Administrator Rebecca Callen. She went on to state that no more than two council members can attend a meeting remotely at a time since the Brown Act requires a majority of the council members to present in person.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Microsoft Teams.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.