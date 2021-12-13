A lockdown was initiated Monday at Calaveras High School in San Andreas due to a "possible threat" and was lifted shortly thereafter. 

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office has issued limited information regarding the incident, stating in a social media post, "At approximately 11:20 AM Calaveras High School received a social media posting from yesterday indicating a possible threat. Out of an abundance of caution the school went into lockdown while deputies initiated an investigation and searched the school grounds. All students and staff are safe at this time."

By 12:05 a.m., the lockdown order had been lifted. 

According to Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell, a parent communication regarding the incident was drafted in conjunction with law enforcement and provided the same information that was shared on social media. 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.