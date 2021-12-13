A lockdown was initiated Monday at Calaveras High School in San Andreas due to a "possible threat" and was lifted shortly thereafter.
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office has issued limited information regarding the incident, stating in a social media post, "At approximately 11:20 AM Calaveras High School received a social media posting from yesterday indicating a possible threat. Out of an abundance of caution the school went into lockdown while deputies initiated an investigation and searched the school grounds. All students and staff are safe at this time."
By 12:05 a.m., the lockdown order had been lifted.
According to Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell, a parent communication regarding the incident was drafted in conjunction with law enforcement and provided the same information that was shared on social media.