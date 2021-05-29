County residents now have a chance to win big by getting their COVID-19 vaccination.
On May 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a $116.5 million vaccine incentive program, the largest in the nation, to boost vaccinations in California.
The program, dubbed “Vax for the Win,” will award $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for the next two million people who receive their vaccination, and an additional $16.5 million in cash prizes for fully vaccinated Californians.
“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said. “California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country, while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely.”
As of May 27, more than 62.8% of Californians age 12 and up are at least partially vaccinated. However, roughly 12 million residents of the state who are eligible have not received a vaccine.
“Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on day one, and that’s OK. This program is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe,” California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón, MD, said. “The state will work closely with our partners at local health departments and community-based organizations to ensure the program reaches families living in communities with the lowest vaccination rates, who might face language barriers and other obstacles.”
In Calaveras County, the rate of first doses administered is about 13% below the state as a whole.
“We in Calaveras County are at 49.7% first dose rate for those 12 years of age and older and only 39% are fully vaccinated,” Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen said on May 28. “As far as how we compare statewide in our vaccine rates, we are right in the middle. There are counties doing far better and those that are worse.”
All Californians age 12 and older who are at least partially vaccinated will be entered in cash prize drawings taking place in June.
Thirty winners will be selected during “$50,000 Fridays” cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11, with prizes totaling $1.5 million. On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to each of 10 winners, for a total of $15 million.
Although partially vaccinated Californians are eligible to win, winners must complete their vaccination to receive prizes. Winners under the age of 18 will have their prizes put into savings accounts until they reach age 18.
Beginning May 27, the next two million Californians who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will also be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, with a total of $100 million in cards awarded.
As part of the effort to vaccinate the public, Calaveras County is currently offering a mobile vaccine program for those who are unable to leave home due to limited mobility.
“We are excited about our mobile vaccine options for Calaveras county residents who are homebound and will continue with mobile efforts such as these to reach as many of our residents as possible,” Allen said.
To sign up for the county’s mobile vaccination program, call (209) 419-7314.
To sign up to get vaccinated at a clinic or pharmacy, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1 (833) 422-4255.
For more information on the “Vax for the Win” program, visit COVID19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win.