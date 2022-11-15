The San Andreas Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) office has announced a “regional traffic safety campaign” using grant funds to “encourage safe driving behaviors and help deter dangerous driving habits” in Calaveras and Alpine counties. 

The 1-year program, which is already in effect and continues until Sept. 30, 2023, involves a “community-based task force” designed to “raise awareness and provide education about the dangers of speeding and other risky driving.” It also includes deploying officers to enforce traffic laws on state Highways 4, 12, 26, and 49 and “unincorporated roadways where the CHP San Andreas Area has jurisdiction.” 

