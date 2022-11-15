The San Andreas Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) office has announced a “regional traffic safety campaign” using grant funds to “encourage safe driving behaviors and help deter dangerous driving habits” in Calaveras and Alpine counties.
The 1-year program, which is already in effect and continues until Sept. 30, 2023, involves a “community-based task force” designed to “raise awareness and provide education about the dangers of speeding and other risky driving.” It also includes deploying officers to enforce traffic laws on state Highways 4, 12, 26, and 49 and “unincorporated roadways where the CHP San Andreas Area has jurisdiction.”
According to a press release, five deaths and 46 accident-related injuries occurred over a 1-year period between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept.30, 2020, on the state highways and unincorporated roads within the CHP San Andreas Area’s jurisdiction.
“We are taking a proactive approach to keep our roadways safe,” states CHP Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Stewart of the San Andreas Area office. “This grant will seek to build on the momentum achieved from past education and enforcement efforts in the San Andreas Area.”
The release states, “The leading primary crash factors were improper turning, impaired driving, speeding, automobile right-of-way, and wrong side of road violations. Officers will also focus their enforcement on distracted driving and seat belt violations.”