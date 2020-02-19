An insecticide prohibited by the State of California for use on food products and in commercial cannabis cultivation was identified on marijuana plants at an illegal grow in Wallace, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 10000 block of Crystal Drive in Wallace on Feb. 18 and identified a marijuana grow in a detached garage, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
No arrests were made at the scene.
During their investigation, MET officers found an additional three rooms had been attached to the residence and utilized for cultivation.
Investigators seized 1,057 marijuana plants and 35 pounds of processed marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the plants were infested with mites and had been “heavily treated” with Chlorfenapyr, an insecticide that is illegal for some uses.
Unpermitted structure modifications and “dangerous” electrical modifications caused the residence to be red-tagged by county code enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.