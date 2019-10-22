Update 2:22 p.m. : Calaveras County OES issued a press release stating that the outage could now occur as early as 2 p.m. on Wednesday for some residents.
Original article:
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has added Calaveras County to its list of 15 counties, including Amador and El Dorado, that may experience another Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning Wednesday evening.
Arnold will likely be one of the most severely-impacted communities, with over 7,000 customers in the dark, followed by Murphys, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill and Rail Road Flat, according to Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) Coordinator Chad Cossey.
Copperopolis, the Valley Springs area and its smaller surrounding communities are not expected to experience the outage, though one Valley Springs customer has been listed by PG&E due to their close proximity to an impacted portion of San Andreas, Cossey said.
Additionally, Angels Camp and Vallecito should remain largely unaffected, with five customers expected to lose power in each community.
A total of 209,000 PG&E customers are currently projected to be impacted throughout the Sierra Foothills and the Bay Area due to dry, windy forecasts increasing a risk of “catastrophic wildfire ignitions” from the utility’s power lines.
“PG&E’s meteorological and operations teams continue to monitor weather models that show potential strong and dry offshore wind gusts that may exceed 55 mph late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for portions of the Sierra Foothills. Gusts of 35-45 mph have been forecast for some North Bay counties, with some localized areas expected to experience 55 mph gust,” PG&E announced on Monday.
Cossey addressed the county board of supervisors this morning stating that he had participated in an earlier conference call with PG&E representatives who informed him that outages in Calaveras County could begin as early as 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Windy conditions are expected to clear by noon on Thursday, he said, and the utility is hoping for full restoration of power to the county by 7 p.m. on Friday.
PG&E-operated resiliency centers will be tentatively located at Meadowmont Center in Arnold, West Point Community Hall and the Murphys Fire Protection District, pending confirmation from the utility, Cossey said.
Cossey advised residents to follow social media including Facebook, Nextdoor and Twitter for live updates from the OES regarding the outage and available resources.