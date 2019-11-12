Thirteen years after the county first began working on a General Plan update in 2006, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the Calaveras County General Plan at a board meeting on Tuesday.
The document is the result of years of public hearings, study sessions, community workshops and drafts. Several hundred thousand dollars from the general fund was used to hire consultants and pay for countless hours of staff time.
During a public hearing, Planning Director Peter Maurer spoke on the importance of approving the plan.
“This is a momentous day,” he said. “It’s been a very, very long, involved process to get to the point where we’re at today. I can assure you that not everyone is happy … A community level general plan is a document of compromise … The other thing I want to emphasize is that this is a plan, and a plan can be changed, and it should be changed.”
District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper endorsed the plan as a step in the right direction.
“This should always be a work in progress. The world is fluid. Things change from year to year, and we should keep up with that change,” he said.
District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills agreed.
“We need to have a starting point, and this will be a starting point for the future of this county,” he said. “We’re going to get it done today, and then we’ll move on with the rest of the pieces to make this puzzle work, and make this whole county grow and be a vibrant community like it should be.”
In other business:
The board authorized an agreement with the California Secretary of State for the reimbursement of voting system replacement expenditures in the amount of $683,547, and adopted a resolution to waive certain fees for Habitat for Humanity Calaveras after making a finding of public benefit.