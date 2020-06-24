A magnitude-5.8 earthquake near Lone Pine shook homes throughout the Mother Lode Wednesday morning, though no damage or injuries have been reported.
The quake was recorded at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles.
Some reported they felt the shake in Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
“Third floor of our house in Murphys, a huge boom and shake, I thought a pine tree fell over at first,” commenter Jaclyn Reeves responded in an Enterprise Facebook post surveying the public.
“We never feel them in Copperopolis,” Deanna Calvello wrote, though another Copperopolis commenter claimed he did feel it.
Wednesday’s quake was the second felt by Mother Lode residents in recent weeks. On May 15, a magnitude-6.5 earthquake rattled houses throughout California when it struck western Nevada. No damage was reported locally.