Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed this morning the weather is clear for nearly all of the areas impacted by the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), including Calaveras County. Winds have subsided to safe levels to allow crews to begin safety inspections of de-energized equipment, repair any wind damage and restore power, according to the utility giant.
The fourth shut-off event of the month affected about 19,486 customers in Calaveras County, and included the communities of Arnold, Avery, Bear Valley, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines and Wilseyville.
Restoration operations began at 5:22 a.m. this morning, and PG&E is prioritizing those who have been without power the longest (for some since Oct. 26), according to the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services (OES), which has been actively coordinating with PG&E. The utility aims to have power restored within two days at the latest.
All four Community Resource Centers in Calaveras County will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering warmth, snacks, hot coffee/tea, cold water, device charging and more, OES stated.
More than 55 instances of damage have been confirmed related to high winds throughout the company's PSPS-impacted service area during the Oct. 26 event, PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo told the Enterprise on Oct. 30.
"These types of damages can lead to potential wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized," she said.
Merlo said that PG&E customers that were affected by "website and communications issues" during the Oct. 9 PSPS event will be credited.
"As the Governor has requested, we will credit residential customers $100 and business customers $250," Merlo said. "This will be in the form of a one-time on-bill credit (listed as a customer satisfaction adjustment) for customers who were impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS. The one-time bill credit is focused on the Oct. 9 Public Safety Power Shutoff event due to the hardship caused by the website and communications issues. We recognize our execution in these areas fell short of expectations, and we have taken steps to reduce those issues going forward. Customers do not need to take any action. All customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS will automatically receive a one-time on-bill credit (customer satisfaction adjustment) on their account in their next billing cycle."
PG&E does not expect another wind event in the next seven days, and is encouraging customers to use this time to restock their emergency kits with supplies that were depleted during the recent power shutoffs.
“We very much appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible. We recognize the disruption and hardship these shutoffs cause, especially when they happen in quick succession due to the current weather pattern. However, we only execute Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the interest of preventing catastrophic wildfires and protecting public safety, given the severe winds and bone-dry conditions in more and more of our communities,” said Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President for Electric Operations, PG&E.
More than 6,300 personnel and 46 helicopters are deployed and supporting the restoration process with safety patrols and equipment repairs being conducted across the company’s distribution and transmission lines. PG&E has also secured mutual assistance of approximately 1,100 electric workers from other utilities to help with inspections and repairs.
Customers are encouraged to update or provide their contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589 during business hours if they have not already done so. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts and emails, when possible, prior to and during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
CRC locations
Utica Park, 1075 Utica Lane, Angels Camp
Meadowmont Shopping Center, 2182 Highway 4, Arnold
Round Table Pizza, 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322, 202 Spink Road, West Point
This story was updated on Oct. 30 at 12:10 p.m. to include comments from PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo.