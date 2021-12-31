The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (CCOES) has declared a state of emergency in response to recent snowstorms that have ravaged communities throughout the county and region. Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued his own emergency declaration on Dec. 30 for 21 counties affected by the recent weather systems, including Calaveras.
During the last week, heavy snow has fallen over parts of the county, bringing down trees and electrical lines, and taking out power for over 9,000 Calaveras residents. Ranging from several inches to several feet, snow blanketed highways and roads throughout the Sierras, shutting down highways and roads and creating massive travel and transportation issues.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services advised in a statement that they are working closely with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) to mitigate the situation. The statement reads, “Caltrans has redirected all available crews into the mountains to reopen roadways, bringing operators from as far away as the Bay Area to assist,” and also that “Caltrans alone has 1,350 field staff clearing mountain highways, working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts, and has deployed more than 600 snowplows statewide.”
For many in the county, just leaving their property is difficult in the deep snow. Long, unpaved driveways are difficult to maneuver when covered with snow, and without access to snow removal equipment, can become nearly impossible. Snowstorms of this magnitude create extra challenges to rural communities, especially to older residents and those with medical issues.
Many of the most rural communities in Calaveras are still without power, four days after the storm hit. Parts of West Point, Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, and Arnold are without power as of Friday morning, with PG&E estimates for restored electricity as late as Wednesday, Jan. 5—nine days after the outages began.
For some residents of these isolated communities, this can mean no access to the internet, phone, heat, or even water. Even those with generators face challenges, requiring costly gas or propane that may eventually run out.
The CCOES stated in a press release that the county has received hundreds of “calls for service from local residents who have indicated they do not have electricity, heating gas, or firewood to heat their homes…”
In response, the county has opened warming centers in West Point, Murphys, and Arnold, which offer “personal resiliency kits” (which contain a snack, bottled water, a phone/device charger, and a blanket), courtesy of PG&E. Yet the problem for many remains for many that they cannot leave their home or property or drive on snowy, icy, blocked roads to get to these centers, or anywhere else.
Rail Road Flat resident Leslie Costa posted on a community group Facebook page encouraging her neighbors to call PG&E, saying “Over a week without power is so unacceptable. ...We are seniors and at-risk people.”
Costa, who is retired and in her late 60s, told the Enterprise that her home near the cemetery in Rail Road Flat has a hilly driveway, and her husband was unable to get up the road even with their four-wheel drive vehicle and tire chains. Luckily for the Costas, a helpful neighbor with an all-terrain vehicle and a plow attached cleared the road for them. They also have a generator that runs the essentials, including water, heat, and the kitchen. Not all are so lucky.
Pleas for help and complaints of frustration have flooded Facebook groups, county departments, and PG&E’s phone lines.
Costa says she feels that the area of Rail Road Flat gets overlooked in these situations, stating, “We’re always the first to go down, the last to go up. …It seems like maybe one of our big pieces of equipment are not updated enough.”
Costa wants answers, so she has called PG&E and asked to speak with a supervisor to log her complaints. She is not alone in her frustration.
Another Facebook user commented, “Many of us are running out of gas or propane for our generators,” while comments on other pages asked for deliveries of gas, firewood, or even rides into Jackson for medical supplies.
A retired couple in Pioneer asked friends to help after a snowplow created a five-feet tall berm that blocked their driveway. The two seniors have medical issues that prevent them from being able to remove the snow by themselves. Running out of gas for their generator, they started to worry, telling friends on social media, “We’ll be cold in about two hours.” Several neighbors and community members responded, and the couple received assistance after a suggestion to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told the Enterprise, “The sheriff's (department) sent several guys right away, and they shoveled it all up and were gone on more rounds in 10 minutes!”
The couple also received offers of gas from others, which they declined since they could now get out to buy their own.
Others in communities throughout the county have stepped up to help each other out, taking matters into their own hands by plowing community roads with their tractors and delivering gas and supplies to snowed-in neighbors.
Though some are able to ask for help, others may not be. The elderly, sick, or those without cell phone access may be snowed in without any connection to the outside world.
A recent statement from the governor acknowledged these concerns by advising that the state is “coordinating with PG&E and counties to facilitate and prioritize access for crews to gain entrance to areas hardest to reach. "The governor’s office also stated that they “have made clear to PG&E that sustained long term power outages are not acceptable.”
The county is also working hard to restore access to roads in these areas. The CCOES provided an update Thursday, saying the Public Works Department “will continue to have snow/debris removal crews working around the clock on county-maintained roads.” The update provided a count of county equipment being utilized in various parts of the county: six snowplow trucks, six dump trucks, two graders, two small snow blowers and one large blower in the Dorrington/Arnold area, three active snowplow trucks in the West Point and Glencoe area, and three snowplow trucks in service in the San Andreas/Mokelumne Hill/Mountain Ranch area. The update also noted crews are working on “numerous tree-related issues on various roads” in multiple areas.
In the Dec. 30 press release, CCOES stated, “Due to extreme weather conditions, including heavy rains, freezing conditions and high snow accumulation, the impact and damages of the event exceeded available county resources.” At the time the release was issued, a live PG&E outage map showed that 7,512 households in the county were still without power.
With Gov. Newsom’s approval for a state of emergency, the county will have access to more resources including mutual aid, state and federal funding, and be able to “ensure that the county’s resources and economy, as well as the community at large, have all the tools at their disposal to recover from this event.”
Calaveras County has another storm headed its way, with up to two feet of snow possible early next week at elevations above 1,500 feet, as well as high winds possible with gusts of 40-60 mph and freezing temperatures.
Residents should be prepared, with extra food, water, and fuel on hand, as it could be several more days before power is restored in some areas, and additional outages could occur with new storms. A Winter Storm Safety Checklist provided by the Red Cross can be accessed here.
The Office of Public Works will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and all road-related issues can be reported to the Sheriff's Department at (209)754-6500. For information, call the public works storm line at 209-754-6017.