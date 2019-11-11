Editor’s note: This is part two in a two-part series looking at the life and military service years of Michael Axiak.
After a little shore leave in San Diego, the USS Bluegill on which Michael Axiak was stationed headed out to sea again, this time to Pearl Harbor.
“We didn’t make it to Pearl Harbor. We had an engine casualty; a burned crankshaft. So we were rerouted to Japan. It was such an old submarine there were no spare parts to repair it and it was capable of all kinds of accidents, but we just kept limping along.”
At 10 mph, it took 37 days to get across the Pacific Ocean.
“There were no showers and minimal water. Everyone was stinking. I just thought it was part of the fun. I was young, I could take it.”
By October of 1966, the Bluegill was headed back to Vietnam around Cambodia, “Doing a lot of surveillance. Coming in at dusk between 200 to 500 yards, we would bottom out and just sit on the bottom and put up the scope and take photos of ships carrying contraband and weapons. That was our job: monitor and take photos.”
“Unfortunately, on the 28th day of surveillance, the captain monitoring everything called ‘all stop.’ We weren’t submerged very deep, so we had accidentally managed to catch a lot of fishing nets; fishing nets attached to a whole fleet of fishing boats. We were literally dragging this whole fleet of boats behind us.”
The Bluegill backed up to slowly release the fishing vessels, which quickly headed to shore.
“Within an hour, several torpedo boats began dropping depth charges,” Axiak said. “They did this for almost 24 hours. There was not a lot of air. We had CO2 powder to absorb the CO2, but if you weren’t careful and you breathed that in, it could hurt you. We had to lay down at our stations to minimize oxygen use. When the attack was over, they had blown off our decking and running lights, but we made it out of there.”
In June of 1968, Axiak’s two years of active duty were up and he returned to college to study broadcast engineering. But the wanderlust couldn’t be ignored forever.
“I returned to Malta, but it wasn’t home,” he said. “America was my home.”
In February 1971, Axiak re-enlisted in the United States Navy.
“I loved the Navy. … They transferred me to the USS Henry Clay, a Lafayette class nuclear powered fleet ballistic missile submarine. Life on the Henry Clay was much more spoiled rotten as far as comfort. We produced our own water and own air, our only limiting factor was food; literally, we could be underwater for a year on that.”
The Henry Clay spent most of its time at sea with twin crews alternating three-month shifts of “deterrent patrols; letting the enemy know that if they are doing anything wrong, they would be obliterated.”
The crews had a two-day turnover for information exchange on equipment.
“We had one week to get things done, new missiles, torpedoes, almost 24 hour days,” Axiak said. “We would then go out for three days locally to test everything, then come back, load up on food and supplies and then start our patrol.
“Our patrol was always to head north from Guam toward the ice cap, the arctic, very slowly,” he continued. “I still cannot tell you where we patrolled; the missions were always considered secret missions. But spending that much time submerged, your skin turns bleached white, as we never saw the sun. Everything inside was illuminated with red light.”
Axiak completed a total of three patrols aboard the USS Henry Clay.
In 1976, his expertise as a first class radioman had him tracking Russian submarines out of Norfolk, Va., “as part of a radio team covering broadcasts for all Atlantic, Mediterranean and NATO submarines’ broadcasts. It was extremely busy; 12 hours on, 12 off for six months. It was grueling work. You don’t or can’t stop to eat. I would try to bring a sandwich, but would take one bite and maybe get another bite a couple hours later.”
In February of 1978, Axiak finally left active duty in the Navy, but stayed in the reserves until 1992. He retired as a radioman chief petty officer.
After the Navy life, Axiak became a field service engineer with Phillips Medical, repairing and installing X-ray, MRI and CT-scan machines. He retired in 2008.
Today, Axiak is active in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12118 in Copperopolis, American Legion Post 102 in Valley Springs and the Copperopolis Fire Protection District Community Emergency Response Team. He is also an amateur ham radio operator, and is a grandpa to two grandchildren.
“I am very proud of my service,” Axiak said, “and I appreciate the United States and all the opportunities it gave me. I am an American, my first love and responsibility is to our nation; a nation that gave me the opportunity to be the person I am today.”