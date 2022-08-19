Summertime is usually when Calaveras County sees throngs of visitors coming from out of town to enjoy breathtaking nature and also taste the local cuisine. But is record-high heat driving these diners away?
Back in June when the Enterprise covered the impact of gas prices on tourism, it was apparent that after the COVID-19 lockdowns, not even soaring prices were stopping people from going out. Now as summer begins to wind down (according to the calendar, not the temperatures), it seems extreme heat waves haven’t stopped vacationers from getting out of the house.
“The July 2022 global surface temperature departure was the sixth highest for July in the 143-year record at 0.87°C (1.57°F) above the 20th century average of 15.8°C (60.4°F),” according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
However, VisitCalifornia.com states, “Travel-related spending from Domestic visitors is expected to recover to 104% of 2019 levels in 2022. Overall, Leisure travel (personal trips) could recover to 94% of 2019 volume in 2022, while Business-related travel will recover to 79%.”
But high temps could still have a negative impact on local businesses. Restaurants in Calaveras County rely on this time of year to keep their businesses afloat, with many offering outdoor dining options.
Robbie Christie of Rob’s Place Restaurant in Murphys said, “Robs Place has had little effect from the heat. Other than the business flow moved a bit further in the day but not every day. We are seeing a stable income. Matter of fact we have seen a rise in the flow of customers.”
Over at the Murphys Hotel, waitress Gia Broughton said “It’s still been pretty busy. It’s just that we can’t seat people in the sun if that makes sense. And sometimes we have to turn people away. But last summer was definitely busier.”
Pablo Zamudio, owner of Pablito’s Basecamp in Murphys and part owner of Cascabel Restaurant in Angels Camp, has faced a unique situation since the Murphys location is fully outdoors.
“The restaurant [Cascabel] is going good but the taco truck did better during spring when it was cooler. It's way better compared to summer during Covid though,” he said.
The high temperatures led to the owners of Cascabel Restaurant installing a new air conditioning system to ensure more comfort for their customers.
A block down from Cascabel Restaurant, Pickled Porch Cafe owner Gretel Tiscornia explained that they had closed from July 10 to Aug. 10 because of the slow business and lack of staff.
“Staffing, heat, and just the need for a vacation,” said Tiscornia.
Since opening back up, business has been steady but not slammed.
“Summer heat usually does affect outdoor dining at most venues. Business is mostly the same as it was last summer,” she said.
Pierce Gill and Karen Noring at Angels Creek Cafe said that during the day, which is their main focus, the heatwave has not really affected business. The cafe does not have an outdoor dining section and is located in an older building where ventilation is not as good. Because of that, evening services were affected, said Noring.
Many restaurants, mainly in Murphys, have been taking advantage of outdoor dining setups that were adopted during COVID-19 restrictions. While some have opted to get rid of their outdoor dining setups, others have kept them and the additional seating space they provide.
