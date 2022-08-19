Summertime is usually when Calaveras County sees throngs of visitors coming from out of town to enjoy breathtaking nature and also taste the local cuisine. But is record-high heat driving these diners away?

Back in June when the Enterprise covered the impact of gas prices on tourism, it was apparent that after the COVID-19 lockdowns, not even soaring prices were stopping people from going out. Now as summer begins to wind down (according to the calendar, not the temperatures), it seems extreme heat waves haven’t stopped vacationers from getting out of the house. 

3 Restaurant Article. National Centers for Environmental Information/Courtesy Photo

The five warmest Julys on record have all occurred since 2016, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
3 Restaurant Photos Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (2).JPG
3 Restaurant Photos Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (1).JPG

Diners sit in the shade at the Murphys Hotel in Murphys.
3 Restaurant Photos Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (7).JPG

Diners enjoying lunch at the Pickled Porch Cafe in Angels Camp.

 
3 Restaurant Photos Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (5).JPG
