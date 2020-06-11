A resident of West Point was killed when his pickup truck left the roadway and collided with some trees.
Alexander Beard, 27, was driving his Dodge Ram truck eastbound around 11 p.m. on Highway 26, June 10, just east of Stanley Road in West Point, when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, and he lost control of the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle drove off the highway onto the north shoulder, colliding with a tree, the CHP reported. The vehicle then continued east, eventually overturning and coming to rest in a group of trees.
Beard was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.