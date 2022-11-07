McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month.
Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo California, earning a $7,000 college scholarship and the privilege of wearing the coveted Miss Rodeo California buckle, saddle, chaps, and crown. Middleton and other competitors were judged on their horsemanship skills, as well as in speech, personal and horsemanship interviews, a test, raffle ticket sales, photogenic, and personality and appearance categories.
Middleton received the Ellen Kleinbeck Spirit Award and placed highest in the “appearance” and “personality and horsemanship” categories, according to a press release from Miss Rodeo California.
Growing up in Hathaway Pines influenced her to learn horsemanship skills and encouraged her to pursue opportunities in rodeo, Middleton says. From the “cowboy culture” to the “community building (her) up,” Middleton acknowledged the myriad ways living in Calaveras County has shaped her path to becoming a Rodeo Queen.
She said, “It's like the saying ‘It takes a village to build a queen’ is really true, and I feel like being in this community, I always receive overwhelming support in running for these titles and overwhelming support in being a better horsewoman. ...It was a huge motivator to compete at California again and to pursue this dream because I felt like I had just so much of the community backing me and so much of the community building me up to this point that I just couldn’t have done it without Calaveras County, honestly.”
Since 2019, Middleton has also been working alongside her mother Tammy Middleton at the Calaveras County Fair, directing the rodeo queen competition.
Middleton’s older sister Meagon also competed for the Miss Rodeo California title in 2006 and 2007 and is a former Calaveras Saddle Queen, too.
Middleton credits her big sister, who is 12 years older, as an inspiration.
“To me, being a little girl, I thought she was a superhero,” said Middleton.
So, as soon as she was old enough to compete in competitions like the Calaveras Saddle Queen, she did.
“I really wanted to because of the example my sister set, and then the more I learned about rodeo and the more I was involved with these rodeo queen capacities, the more I fell in love with the sport,” explained Middleton.
Middleton also credits her mom, Tammy, who put in long hours at her job as a 911 operator to help pay for McKensey’s first pony, affectionately named “Sissy Peanut” after Tammy’s own childhood pony, Sissy, and the nickname “Peanut” given to his daughter by Middleton’s dad, Jerry Middleton.
“I definitely want to acknowledge my family. I really love my mom and dad and the sacrifices and the help that they put forth. … You can’t put it into words, really, but I would like to thank them,” said McKensey Middleton.
She continued, “I would like to thank some of my sponsors. I had KP Construction, Autosmith, Town & Country Pet Resort, Moore’s Custom Creations, Battleborn Creations and then Rain Dance Designs all sponsored me and were amazing people to have in my corner.”
As Miss Rodeo California, part of her duties will be to make appearances at a variety of events throughout the state. Middleton is looking forward to traveling and attending events such as the National Finals Rodeo and the Miss Rodeo America pageant, both happening later this month in Las Vegas. She’ll make her first official appearance of 2023 at the California Circuit Finals in February and will attend many other local, regional, and national events throughout the year, including speaking and jumping a frog at the Calaveras County Fair.
In addition to her new role as a rodeo queen, the young woman who now lives in Murphys is studying to become a veterinarian. Middleton recently graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and is currently in a “gap year” before she will continue her studies in veterinary medicine. She also currently works at Angels Camp Veterinary Hospital and is applying to become a substitute teacher as well.
Earning the title of Miss Rodeo California “has been a dream for a long time,” said Middleton.
“Growing up in California, I loved that California was so involved in agriculture. In Calaveras County, we’re a total ag community. I loved riding my horses. ...I also loved the Wild Wild West history that we have in California. We have this whole ‘taming the west with the Gold Rush’ influence...and I love that we’re our own California circuit in the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), so to be Miss Rodeo California, an opportunity to run for that pageant to me was being able to be involved with and represent all these things about California that I love.”