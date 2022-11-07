McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month.

Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo California, earning a $7,000 college scholarship and the privilege of wearing the coveted Miss Rodeo California buckle, saddle, chaps, and crown. Middleton and other competitors were judged on their horsemanship skills, as well as in speech, personal and horsemanship interviews, a test, raffle ticket sales, photogenic, and personality and appearance categories. 

2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.