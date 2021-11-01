A San Francisco man was recently apprehended twice within an eight-day period for drug-related offenses, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
William Alexander Benton, 43, was issued a citation for misdemeanor offenses on Oct. 15 in Valley Springs after nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine and 23 hypodermic needles were reportedly discovered inside his vehicle by a sheriff’s deputy and K-9.
Benton was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 23 at around 10:20 p.m., Benton’s vehicle was noticed by deputies parked in the West Point Veterans Hall parking lot.
Again, the vehicle was found to contain approximately 34 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as items associated with the sale of drugs. On this occasion, he was arrested and transported to the Calaveras County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale, transportation of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $30,000.