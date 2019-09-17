Construction on a Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) pipeline replacement project along Highway 4 between Forest Meadows and Avery has been temporarily halted, according to a CCWD press release.
On Sept. 11, Mozingo Construction, Inc., the contracted construction company, informed CCWD that it was stopping work on the Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project for the remainder of this construction season, the release states.
Mozingo started demobilizing from the project that same day and has reallocated resources away from the Reach 1 Project in order to meet other obligations. Construction was previously scheduled to continue until Oct. 1 of this year and resume in spring 2020. Mozingo has assured CCWD that the $7.5 million project will be completed on-time and within budget. The project is scheduled to be finished by June 30, 2020.
Until the project resumes in spring 2020, there will no longer be traffic control on Highway 4 between Forest Meadows and Avery.
The district will keep the public updated on the revised construction schedule on its website and Facebook page.
Those with questions or concerns may contact CCWD Customer Service at (209) 754-3543 or customerservice@ccwd.org.