Angels Camp City Councilmember Amanda Folendorf has sealed her victory over incumbent Supervisor Dennis Mills for the Calaveras County District 4 supervisorial seat, based on the results released by the Elections Office Friday.
Staff have less than 10 ballots to verify for the March 3 Calaveras County presidential primary election, the office announced Friday.
That includes ballots delivered to other counties by Election Day and unsigned ballots that were signed by the voter by the March 13 deadline.
Folendorf secured 54% of the vote to Mills’ 46% – a difference of 354 votes.
Neither Mills nor Folendorf could be reached for comment.
Whereas previous results showed a difference of two votes in presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ favor, in the latest count, presidential candidate Joe Biden has surpassed Sanders by 12 votes in Calaveras County.
Official results will be posted after the certification of the election, which the office is aiming to complete by March 16, 2020.
Current results can be viewed here.