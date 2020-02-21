A 31-year-old Valley Springs man was flown to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound Tuesday evening after an altercation arose at a local gas station regarding a child custody exchange.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the victim, who was allegedly shot in the arm, was involved in a physical altercation with a 27-year-old male from Victorville, Calif., at a Mobil gas station in Valley Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told the Sheriff’s Office that the incident occurred during an arranged child custody exchange between the victim and the mother of his children. The victim’s father reportedly attempted to break up the fight by pulling the two men apart while holding a firearm, and a shot was fired into his son’s arm.
All parties fled the scene before deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after, a second call was made to the Sheriff’s Office identifying the victim. The other participant in the fight was treated for injuries consistent with a physical altercation, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The current status of the injuries are unknown.
A welfare check of the mother and child confirmed that both were uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Enterprise will withhold the names of the parties involved until formal charges are filed.