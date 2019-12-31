Keith Tallia, who served as fair board director for four years in the late 1960s, died with family by his side on Dec. 28. He was 87.
Born May 26, 1932, in Sutter Creek, Tallia was raised in the Amador County city and graduated from Amador County High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during the Korean War, and later was a member of the California State Contractors Board.
Tallia lived most of his life in San Andreas, and was very active with the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.
“He was always on hand to offer his advice and expertise,” said fairgrounds CEO Laurie Giannini.
Tallia served on the 39th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors (the fair board) from 1967 to ’71, and often assisted with projects during and after the fair each year. He was a consultant for the fairgrounds’ maintenance department in recent years, especially helping with several electrical projects. He was also a founding member of the Frog Jump Committee.
Tallia is survived by his wife of 66 years, Isabelle; children Ron, Michael and Jack; and four grandchildren.
A rosary will be said at 7 p.m., Jan. 9, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 162 Church Hill Road, San Andreas, and a funeral Mass is celebrated at 10 a.m., Jan. 10, also at St. Andrew’s.
“Keith will be missed by the Calaveras County Fair family,” Giannini said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”