A probation department’s Oct. 22 home visit in the 3000 block of Burson Road in Burson ended with a 38-year-old man arrested after officers reportedly located unsecured illegal firearms inside the residence.
“The purpose of the home visit was to ensure that the resident, Vincent James Anicola… was conforming with the terms of his probation,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported on Oct. 26. “During a search of the residence, probation officers located (one) rifle, (one) revolver and several rounds of live ammunition in multiple calibers. The weapons and ammunition were not secured and were fully accessible to young children living in the residence.”
Upon further inspection of the rifle, a records check revealed it was reported stolen from a residence in Valley Springs in December of 2019.
“In the coming days, deputies will contact the rifle owner to arrange for its return,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Anicola was reportedly on probation at the time of his arrest and in violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
He was arrested without incident and is being held with no bail at the Calaveras County Jail, charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes related to possession of illegal firearms, stolen property, and child cruelty.