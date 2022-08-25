5-bullying-1.jpg

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old student were involved in a physical altercation at Calaveras High School on Aug. 18, and one female student was taken to the hospital for “moderate-to-severe” injuries.

After a fight broke out at Calaveras High School on Aug. 18, some parents are worried about violence and bullying on campus.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old student were involved in the physical altercation on campus, and one female student was taken to the hospital for “moderate-to-severe” injuries.

