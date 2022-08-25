After a fight broke out at Calaveras High School on Aug. 18, some parents are worried about violence and bullying on campus.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old student were involved in the physical altercation on campus, and one female student was taken to the hospital for “moderate-to-severe” injuries.
Despite rumors among students and fearful parents, there was “no indication of bullying,” according to sheriff’s office PIO Lt. Greg Stark. The fight was more likely due to a personal dispute, as the students were known to a school resource counselor to be former friends.
Stark stated that the injured student's parents “requested the investigation be sent for review of charges,” but no further information has been provided.
Calaveras High School is part of the Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD). Superintendent Mark Campbell addressed concerns of parents, saying, “I have had zero communications that there has been an increase in bullying or in fights in CUSD schools.”
In fact, Toyon Middle School, also in the district, has reported a decrease “in overall behavior incidents,” despite increased enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
Toyon’s administration credits a social-emotional curriculum and efforts to “build positive culture/climate/awareness on campus” for the positive changes, including a yearly multi-day workshop called Breaking Down the Walls, and the utilization of spaces on campus for conflict-resolution.
The school is now in its second year of implementing the Second-Step curriculum, which provides training and resources as well as “web-based, teacher-facilitated lessons and advisory activities…to help middle schoolers build social-emotional skills for life.” The curriculum includes a bullying and harassment unit, in which “students learn how to recognize bullying and harassment, stand up safely to bullying, and respond appropriately to harassment,” according to the Second-Step website.
Additional efforts by the school include having “designated areas for students during unstructured times…and check-ins with the supervision team to make sure we are aware of any hot-spots on campus or potential conflicts.”
Toyon Middle School also added a campus monitor, and Calaveras High School has increased campus monitors as well as implementing a social-emotional curriculum, according to Campbell.
About rumors surrounding bullying at CUSD schools, Campbell stated, “Quite often, what one hears about and/or sees on social media may not always be completely accurate. If anyone ever has any concerns or questions in this area, the best course of action is to contact their school directly for verification and clarification regarding the issues in question.”