The Sierras were blanketed with snow this Christmas weekend, continuing Monday morning with record-breaking snowfall that has shut down highways and left thousands in the dark.
Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County saw 15 inches of snowfall overnight, totaling over six feet of snow by Monday morning from a storm that has kept skiers off the mountain, according to the resort’s website.
On Monday morning, Highway 4 was closed from Blue Lake Springs and east, with the California Highway Patrol asking visitors to stay home and avoid driving.
The latest deluge downed trees and damaged power lines, leaving thousands without power in higher-elevation towns including Murphys, Arnold, West Point and Mountain Ranch. It is undetermined when power will be restored.
Snow level elevations are reported at 1,500-2,500 feet and are expected to lower to 500-1500 feet in some areas later this afternoon, though the National Weather Service predicts that the snowfall will lessen late Monday and Tuesday.
Some California reservoirs have already surpassed their historical average levels, with New Melones Reservoir reported at 70% of its historical average level at midnight on Sunday.