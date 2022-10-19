Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Oct. 10
Theft
6:33 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Market Street.
Theft
7:39 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Gold Court.
Public intoxication
7:26 p.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; arrest made. Nove Way.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Burglary
7:22 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Burglary
3:28 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Toyanza Drive.
Battery
6:55 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Suspicious circumstances
1:52 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Subject arrested
9:07 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; report taken. Toyanza Drive.
Traffic stop
10:03 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Suspicious or parked vehicle
9:30 a.m., Burson – Suspicious or parked vehicle; one arrested on outstanding warrants. Highway 26 and Olive Orchard Road.
911 hang up
11:19 a.m., Rail Road Flat – 911 hang up; reached female on call back. Said her puppy hit the phone. No report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.
Trespassing
12:56 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; arrest made. Highway 12.
Friday, Oct. 14
Suspicious person
7:58 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; arrest made. Whittle Road.
Burglary
2:39 p.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Jeannie Drive.
Burglary
8:06 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Vandalism
7:40 a.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; gate damaged. Report taken. Highway 49.
Vandalism
10:16 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; damage to a mailbox. Report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Vandalism
9:26 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; vehicle window broken. Report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Suspicious or parked vehicle
4:48 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Foothill Court.
Vandalism
8:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; someone had attempted to steal generator and other items. Report taken. Highway 12.
Suspicious person
10:08 p.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; male laying on the sidewalk. Deputy made contact and aided him in getting to a hotel. Report taken. Big Trees Road.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Vincent James Anciola Jr., 39, of Burson, was arrested at 12 p.m. at the 3500 block of Burson Road in Burson and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and violating probation.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Allan Edgar Joseph Gillette, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail or prison.