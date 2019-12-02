A suspension on burn permits in Calaveras County will be lifted on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) has announced. The suspension will be lifted in Tuolumne, Eastern Stanislaus and Eastern San Joaquin counties as well.
Unit Chief Josh White advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agricultural burns as well.
“Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to diminish the threat of
wildfire,” states a Cal Fire press release. “Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agricultural burns, follow all guidelines provided, and always maintain control of the fire. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.”
To verify whether it is a permissive burn day prior to burning, Calaveras County residents should call (209) 754-6600.
“Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards,” the release continues. “State, federal and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.”
Pile Burning Requirements
• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.
• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.
• Do NOT burn on windy days.
• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to the pile as it burns down.
• Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.
• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.
• An adult is always required to be in attendance of the fire.