The Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) met on Oct. 13 with architect Alexis Persinger of Persinger Architects and state aid consultant Chris DeLong of Hancock Park and DeLong, Inc., to discuss different construction projects in the district.

According to a press release from MTUESD, the district is looking to stretch its current budget as far as possible to fulfill both Mark Twain and Copper Elementary’s facility needs. The district is also preparing in the case that voters pass Measure E, which would see MTUESD adopt $9,300,000 in bonds for various projects including roofs, windows, HVAC, and plumbing. 

