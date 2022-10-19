The Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) met on Oct. 13 with architect Alexis Persinger of Persinger Architects and state aid consultant Chris DeLong of Hancock Park and DeLong, Inc., to discuss different construction projects in the district.
According to a press release from MTUESD, the district is looking to stretch its current budget as far as possible to fulfill both Mark Twain and Copper Elementary’s facility needs. The district is also preparing in the case that voters pass Measure E, which would see MTUESD adopt $9,300,000 in bonds for various projects including roofs, windows, HVAC, and plumbing.
"While our evaluation of facilities needs has been challenging and revealed just how far we have to go on both campuses, it has also been incredibly important for us to plan for our future," said board clerk Christy Miro.
She continued, "Now, whatever happens, next month, we can at least begin heading down the long road to repair and upgrade our classrooms and facilities, improve student safety and provide kids at both Copper and Mark Twain the schools they deserve."
According to the district's release, despite previous funding measures being passed, such as the one to construct a new gym at Mark Twain, both campuses are behind in repairs. An assessment report from earlier in the year revealed that both campuses are in need of $30 million worth of repairs.
“Copper and Mark Twain are old and in need of repairs,” stated Ken Malvini, MTUESD Facilities and Grounds Director.
“While we are committed to beginning to meet some of the most important needs whatever happens with Measure ‘E’, the bond would provide considerably more funds for improvements, and would provide the local match for millions more in State funding,” continued Malvini.