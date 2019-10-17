Dogs suspected in Valley Springs killing of 2 horses impounded; owner arrested in Stockton

Two pit bulls believed by authorities to have attacked and killed two miniature horses on Monday in Valley Springs have been impounded by Stockton Animal Services after their owner reportedly fled to Stockton.
The owner, Raymond Carringer, was arrested for felony probation violation at a Stockton residence Thursday morning by officers with the Stockton Police Department, according to Calaveras County Animal Services.
A Calaveras County Animal Services officer tracked Carringer to the Stockton address while investigating a report on Tuesday that the two dogs had entered a residential property at the 2600 block of Holmquist Lane Monday morning and viciously attacked two miniature horses.
The incident was caught on home surveillance footage by the owners, showing two pit bulls killing one horse, Silver, and “torturing” the other, Izzy, for two hours before leaving the scene, according to the horses’ owner, Marilyn Denney.
Izzy was euthanized shortly after at Denney’s expense, she said.
The pair of dogs is suspected by some Valley Springs residents to have killed other pets in the area, but Calaveras County Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs told the Enterprise on Thursday that there is currently no evidence linking the dogs to other attacks.
According to Jacobs, the two dogs will be transferred to the Calaveras County Animal Services shelter, pending a “probable” filing of a potentially dangerous dog petition.
There is still a possibility that the dogs may be reclaimed by their owner, Jacobs said, as a judge must determine through a hearing process if the dogs are truly dangerous.