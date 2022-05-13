Calaveras’ famous bullfrogs have been making rounds at schools throughout the county, warming up for their chance at victory this weekend at the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.
The frogs participated in a pre-fair jump competition at the state capitol on May 11, hosted by Assemblyman Frank Bigelow and Senator Andreas Borgeas. The 46th Annual event on the Capitol’s south lawn invited politicians to jump a frog themselves, while visitors and a group of fourth-grade field-trippers looked on. Borgeas came out a winner, with a jump of 12 ½ feet, while Assemblyman Bigelow’s frog jumped just over 4 feet. Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, of the 45th Assembly District, had the shortest jump at 2 feet, 9 inches.
Also at the capitol, Fair Manager and CEO Laurie Giannini was honored by Bigelow as the 2022 Woman of the Year for California Assembly District 5, which Calaveras falls under. In a post on social media, Bigelow credited Giannini for working “tirelessly to bring this amazing fair to life every year.”
Bigelow also sent out a press release about the event, calling the capitol jump “one of my favorite events,” and adding, “we were glad to bring a little fun back to the Capitol after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. And we had a great turn out!”
Besides showing off at the state capitol, the frogs have been busy making their rounds to schools in the area, a fact that inspired equal shrieks of pleasure and disgust at a Mokelumne Hill Elementary assembly the week before.
Ron Dwelley, Director of Special Events and Frog Jump Committee member, along with assistants Chris and Dwayne, and frog caretaker David Gallagher, showed up at the school in their bright green Frogmobile with a box of slimy green athletes. The bullfrogs kept cool, wrapped in wet burlap, and waited patiently as Dwelley gave a presentation on the fair’s history. Dwelley retold the tale of Mark Twain’s Celebrated Jumping Frogs of Calaveras County, the story that launched the county’s reputation for—or obsession with—the unique sport of frog jumping.
Dwelley also told the children they were welcome to jump a frog at the fair and try to break the long-standing world record of 21 feet 5 ¾ inches. Motivating the children, he added, “If you break the world record, you get $5,000,” to gasps and instant ripples of chatter through the excited crowd.
Amid laughter and squeals of fright, Dwelley and the frog jump team walked around the gymnasium, giving kids a chance to not only see, but touch the slimy amphibians up close. An especially large bullfrog held tightly in Dwelley’s fist croaked loudly in protest, despite earning amazed admiration from the many eyes in the room.
While Dwelley and company attempted to coax children into smooching the frogs, none were brave enough to do so, though some extended a curious finger to touch the slimy skin. Mokelumne Hill Elementary principal, Heather James, however, was gutsy enough to give a frog a peck on its nose before the team wrestled him back into the safety of his burlap bag.
The frog tour consists of 19 stops throughout the community, including elementary schools in Copperopolis, West Point, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Jenny Lind, Valley Springs, Arnold, Angels Camp, and San Andreas. The tour culminates in a county jump at the government center in San Andreas on May 17, the Tuesday before the fair.