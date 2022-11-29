Earlier this month, the San Francisco-based nonprofit organization Save the Redwoods League announced that it would “donate” care of a giant 3,000-year-old western juniper tree to another nonprofit, Jackson-based Mother Lode Land Trust. Along with it comes a 3-acre parcel in the Stanislaus National Forest and $40,000 in “seed funding toward its long-term stewardship.”

In a press release, Save the Redwoods League land steward manager Anthony Castaños stated, “After more than 30 years of stewarding the Bennett Juniper property, we're pleased to convey this remarkable place to Mother Lode Land Trust. The organization has the capacity and local ties to ensure its future most readily.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.