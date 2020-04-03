Calaveras County health officer Dr. Dean Kelaita has joined a growing number of officials who now recommend wearing face coverings in public spaces.
His recommendation follows an anticipated reversal of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which currently recommends face coverings for medical personnel only.
A copy of the new guidance provided internally to the White House by the CDC, obtained by The Washington Post, states that in light of “new data” and “evidence of widespread transmission” the CDC recommends the use of cloth masks in public spaces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus to others.
The State of California has also released new guidelines regarding face coverings, coordinating with local governments to instruct the general public on the use of cloth masks while performing essential activities outside the home.
However, the use of medical masks by the general public is not recommended, due to potential shortages among local healthcare workers.
“There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission,” a Thursday news release from the Calaveras County health department. “The primary role of a face covering is to lessen the release of something that can spread disease such as COVID-19 when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes. Cloth face coverings should not take the place of physical distancing, washing hands, and staying home when ill, but may be helpful when combined with these methods.”
The county advises residents to use a cloth material that can be wrapped around the face and the mouth, either factory made or fashioned from household items such as a silk scarf, a cotton t-shirt or a towel.
“It’s a good idea to wash your cloth face covering often, after each use, or at least daily,” the release reads. “Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they can be washed with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands immediately.”
The health department stressed that a mask does not replace the need to maintain social distancing and recommended hygiene.
Some Calaveras County residents are already coming up with innovative ways to adhere to the new guidelines, with the county fairgrounds offering a free bandana and cowboy hat to children in need of a face covering, available Friday at the fairgrounds office until 4 p.m. The bandana should be washed before use.