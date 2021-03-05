Although the first day of spring may be only two weeks away, winter isn’t over yet.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet in elevation from 10 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The quick-moving storm is expected to bring snow accumulations of between 3 and 8 inches, with localized amounts of up to 11 inches.
“Snow could become heavy for a time late Friday night into early Saturday morning,” the advisory reads. “The majority of the snow accumulation is expected above 5,000 feet, but snow levels will be falling Saturday morning with some light accumulation down to 3,500 feet possible. If you have mountain travel plans during the time of the advisory be prepared for chain controls, reduced visibility, and winter driving conditions.”
Between 4 and 6 inches of snow accumulation is forecast for Ebbetts Pass during the storm, and more wet weather is expected early next week.